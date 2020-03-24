American singer and actor Aaron Tveit tests positive for Coronavirus Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

American singer and actor Aaron Tveit has taken to his Instagram account and revealed to all his fans and followers that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and it is truly heartbreaking! It is also heartbreaking to see that despite taking all the precautions, celebrities and even commoners are being infected with the... American singer and actor Aaron Tveit has taken to his Instagram account and revealed to all his fans and followers that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and it is truly heartbreaking! It is also heartbreaking to see that despite taking all the precautions, celebrities and even commoners are being infected with the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published Coronavirus: FIR filed against singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence 01:37 Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for coronavirus, has been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police. The Bollywood singer has been booked for negligence. Kanika is said to have stayed at Taj Hotel and attended multiple functions in Lucknow. Kanika had returned from London and organised a party at... You Might Like

Tweets about this