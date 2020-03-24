Global  

American singer and actor Aaron Tveit tests positive for Coronavirus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
American singer and actor Aaron Tveit tests positive for CoronavirusAmerican singer and actor Aaron Tveit has taken to his Instagram account and revealed to all his fans and followers that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus and it is truly heartbreaking! It is also heartbreaking to see that despite taking all the precautions, celebrities and even commoners are being infected with the...
