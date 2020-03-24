Ryan Reynolds Urges Fans To Stay at Home While Joking that Celebrities Will 'Get Us Through' The Pandemic Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ryan Reynolds added a little humor to his new video, which urges everyone to stay home and flatten the curve to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. Answering a call from Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to get the word out about staying at home. “We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19,” [...] 👓 View full article

