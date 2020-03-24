Chaitra Navratri 2020: Full schedule, puja timings and dates

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri is here and this year it will begin from March 25 and Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 2, 2020 respectively. Devotees eagerly wait for this time of the year when they pray to the goddess Shakti (Maa Durga) and her various forms on nine days. The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year—Chaitra Navratri during the springtime and Sharad Navratri, which takes place ahead of the autumn.


