Netflix's 'Tiger King' Already Has So Many Celeb Fans - Read Tweets! Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tiger King is the hottest show on Netflix right now and it even reached the number one trending spot on March 23! So many celebs have been binge watching the new docu-series while quarantined because of the current health crisis and the show counts stars like Kim Kardashian, Zach Braff, and JoJo as fans. After [...] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Maddy, Moncher of Celery RT @VivziePop: If you didn't already have enough of an urge to deck rich dickfucks in the face, watch "Tiger King" on Netflix. 29 minutes ago Ellen Meier RT @ClueHeywood: Watching Tiger King on Netflix, sorry if I don’t respond to anyone, they kicked it off with the two magic documentary word… 34 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Already Has So Many Celeb Fans – Read Tweets! https://t.co/qleIdNqSiZ https://t.co/wF888o4iL3 49 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Already Has So Many Celeb Fans – Read Tweets! https://t.co/lp2PEQnFEB https://t.co/6QLHF0WI4v 49 minutes ago Global Connect+ Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Already Has So Many Celeb Fans – Read Tweets! https://t.co/tiFyIbfWFg https://t.co/GiUBBgnKE8 49 minutes ago JustJared.com The new Netflix series #TigerKing already has so many celeb fans - see who is tweeting about it! https://t.co/cSlblpfqxK 53 minutes ago