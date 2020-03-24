Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mark Wahlberg is out of the loop with Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg is out of the loop with Hollywood

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he is "out of the loop" with Hollywood because he doesnt socialise much, and rarely goes to dinner parties or screenings. In an interview with The Observer, the actor confessed that he only attends award shows where his films are up for a trophy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've certainly been paying a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Mark Wahlberg is 'out of the loop' with Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg is 'out of the loop' with Hollywood 01:11

 Mark Wahlberg insists he is "so out of the loop" with Hollywood as he rarely goes to dinner parties or screenings, and only attends award shows where his films are up for a gong.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.