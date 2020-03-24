Riteish Deshmukh lauds Maharashtra government's measures to combat coronavirus spread

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday took to social media to appreciate the proactive measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. The 41-year-old's appreciation post came minutes after Thackeray announced a statewide curfew in a bid to combat the deadly virus.



The... 👓 View full article

