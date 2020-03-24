Global  

Riteish Deshmukh lauds Maharashtra government's measures to combat coronavirus spread

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday took to social media to appreciate the proactive measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. The 41-year-old's appreciation post came minutes after Thackeray announced a statewide curfew in a bid to combat the deadly virus.

