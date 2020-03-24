Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor Swift for 'Self-Serving' Comments on Leaked Kanye West Call

Kim Kardashian Slams Taylor Swift for 'Self-Serving' Comments on Leaked Kanye West Call

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The 'Follow God' rapper's wife defends herself and her husband after the 'Lover' singer insinuated that the couple manipulated the phone call, accusing Taylor of lying about Kanye never calling to ask for permission.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift says 'Don't dwell on Kanye West drama, donate'

Taylor Swift says 'Don't dwell on Kanye West drama, donate' 00:42

 Taylor Swift has urged fans to stop dwelling on the weekend leak of her explosive 2016 video chat with Kanye West.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Piers Morgan swears and slams Kim Kardashian over Taylor Swift feud https://t.co/XPbwuaNa0G https://t.co/6PkpryKDuh 1 hour ago

RushReads

RushReads Piers Morgan swears and slams Kim Kardashian over Taylor Swift feud: The Good Morning Britain host has reignited hi… https://t.co/BrmB5KYlz8 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.