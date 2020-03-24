Telly tattle: Maniesh Paul and Dharmendra recreate the Yeh Dosti song on Sa Re Ga Ma Li'l Champs Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It was indeed a dream come true for Maniesh Paul when he re-created the iconic Sholay song, Yeh Dosti, on Sa Re Ga ma Pa Li'l Champs. Dharmendra, who was the special guest on the show, was elated join in the fun and create a shot from the 1975 film. Well, Sholay is indeed a film to be inspired by and is regarded as the greatest... It was indeed a dream come true for Maniesh Paul when he re-created the iconic Sholay song, Yeh Dosti, on Sa Re Ga ma Pa Li'l Champs. Dharmendra, who was the special guest on the show, was elated join in the fun and create a shot from the 1975 film. Well, Sholay is indeed a film to be inspired by and is regarded as the greatest 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this mid-day #TellyTattle: #ManieshPaul And Dharmendra Recreate The Yeh Dosti Song On Sa Re Ga Ma Li'l Champs https://t.co/RtRDTumFim 2 days ago