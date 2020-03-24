Global  

Coronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh's 'out of quarantine' look is quite scary!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus scare: Ranveer Singh's 'out of quarantine' look is quite scary!When not tucking into his favourite hazelnut spread, Ranveer Singh is thinking ahead. Yesterday, the actor wondered aloud how he would look after the quarantine period. After a great deal of deliberation, he shared a snapshot looking like a zombie with dreadlocks.

While Singh let his imagination run wild, he also informed that...
News video: Ranveer shares his 'out of quarantine' look

Ranveer shares his 'out of quarantine' look 01:00

 The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, however Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh is thinking ahead and shared his "out of quarantine" look.

