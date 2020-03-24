Global  

Urvashi Rautela collaborates with King Bach to create awareness about COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Our Bollywood stars are trying there level best to spread as much awareness as they can about this pandemic, and that includes extending their hearts and hands overseas to rope in other like-minded people. Urvashi Rautela is also doing her best by posting and urging people to stay safe and take the necessary precautions. She also...
