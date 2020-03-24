Taylor Swift Says She Was "Framed" By Kim And Kanye Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As the full phone call emerges online...



*Taylor Swift* says she was "framed" by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.



The two music icons have endured a decade-long feud, with recent indemnity centering on a phone call surrounding the making of Kanye's track 'Famous'.



The rapper claimed he asked permission to use the line "I think me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous" something the pop star refuted.



At the time, Kim Kardashian leaked a segment of a phone call between the two, seeming to corroborate her husband's story.



A few days ago *the full phone recording leaked online*, and it doesn't include the line as released.



Using Insta Stories, Taylor has now written:



"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE up to see what really matters."



The site then leads fans to a donation page for the Feeding America non-profit organisation.







Taylor Swift via Instagram Story.#KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/1l3hgW4Oaw



— SWIFTIES (@SwiftiesIndia13) March 24, 2020



For her part, Kim Kardashian West isn't taking it lying down:











— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020



