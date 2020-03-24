Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘A Tale of Two Leaders’: Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus

‘A Tale of Two Leaders’: Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Morning Joe crafted a montage on Tuesday to compare President *Donald Trump* and British Prime Minister *Boris Johnson* for their latest comments on the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: When Boris Johnson said he'd 'continue to shake hands' despite coronavirus threat

When Boris Johnson said he'd 'continue to shake hands' despite coronavirus threat 01:02

 Footage from the Government briefing on March 3, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would continue to shake people's hands, despite the threat of coronavirus. Mr Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday March 27.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Liberalinsc1

Liberalinsc 'A Tale of Two Leaders': Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus https://t.co/DsnRSwUQse via @mediaite 4 days ago

KenMeyer91

Ken Meyer RT @Mediaite: 'A Tale of Two Leaders': Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus https://t.co/yrWhbW569j 4 days ago

dailyrotation

Daily Rotation 'A Tale of Two Leaders': Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus https://t.co/jCxcXBRb1d via @mediaite 4 days ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker 'A Tale of Two Leaders': Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus https://t.co/to3JIsclNx 4 days ago

tyrichmond02115

Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text FAILEDLEADER to 88022 'A Tale of Two Leaders': Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus https://t.co/3zixeWUZQi via @mediaite 4 days ago

blktechwarrior

blktechwarrior How messed up a leader you have to be to have Boris Johnson show you up? https://t.co/IN2ipBlRb7 4 days ago

NoisyCrowBro

NoisyCrowBro RT @ChryslerReal: 'A Tale of Two Leaders': Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus https://t.co/5lvApYn6or via @me… 4 days ago

ChryslerReal

RealJesusChrysler 'A Tale of Two Leaders': Morning Joe Mash-Up Compares Boris Johnson, Trump on Coronavirus https://t.co/5lvApYn6or via @mediaite 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.