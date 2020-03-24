Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch: Bun B Gets Called The N-Word, Tons Of DJs Go To IG Live, 6ix9ine’s Scared For His Life

Watch: Bun B Gets Called The N-Word, Tons Of DJs Go To IG Live, 6ix9ine’s Scared For His Life

SOHH Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Watch: Bun B Gets Called The N-Word, Tons Of DJs Go To IG Live, 6ix9ine’s Scared For His LifeThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three major topics. First, he looks at Tekashi 6ix9ine trying to get out of prison because of his coronavirus fears. Then Jonny looks at Bun B and his wife getting called the N-word in public. Finally, Fastlane discusses the explosion of deejays […]

The post Watch: Bun B Gets Called The N-Word, Tons Of DJs Go To IG Live, 6ix9ine’s Scared For His Life appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.