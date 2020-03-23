Marianne Gordon is mourning the loss of her ex-husband Kenny Rogers.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Doveish "Kenny Rogers’ ex-wife Marianne Gordon remembers the late singer: ‘He really didn’t change with fame’" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/wHLntu6epQ 13 minutes ago warlock012 Kenny Rogers’ ex-wife Marianne Gordon remembers the late singer: ‘He really didn’t change with fame’… https://t.co/Je4ekhoC6C 22 minutes ago Closer Weekly “He was always so up and positive and then he was in a depression," Kenny Rogers' ex-wife Marianne exclusively tell… https://t.co/pLyYDhGo9o 14 hours ago R Sand RT @chuckwoolery: So Kenny Rogers married my best friends wife. We were a little strained for awhile. Marianne Gorden, (He Haw) became Mari… 1 day ago Closer Weekly “He was an incredible person,” Kenny Rogers' ex-wife, Marianne, exclusively tells Closer Weekly. https://t.co/albr2L4FpT 2 days ago