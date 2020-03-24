On Lock: Cardi B Goes Off On Senators, YG Hits The Weights, Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Raps + Drake Goes On Sneaker Tour
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () The Internet is filled with endless visual gems. Today, check out Cardi B going off on senators, YG hitting the weights, Drake going on a sneaker tour, Tom Hanks‘ wife Rita Wilson showing off her rap bars and more. Watch and comment below!
The post On Lock: Cardi B Goes Off On Senators, YG Hits The Weights, Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Raps + Drake Goes On Sneaker Tour appeared first on .