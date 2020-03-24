Lil’ Kim Tongues Tory Lanez In Extra Gushy In-Studio Pics: “I Love This Man + He’s One Of My Biggest Music Idols” Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

New York rapper Lil’ Kim has much more than love for Toronto’s very own. The hip-hop veteran has teased fans about possible new music brewing with rap crooner Tory Lanez. Big Facts Last night, the Queen Bee hit up Instagram with some must-see in-studio pics. In the shots, she’s extra boo’d up with Lanez and […]



