The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman Paid $9,000 for Coronavirus Test, Can't Get His Results

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman – known for playing a soldier from the Kingdom in 10 episodes of the hit AMC series – seems to have Coronavirus but cannot get the results of his test. A few days ago, the 38-year-old actor posted a message that he was in the hospital and actually did [...]
News video: Coronavirus testing: Confusion over availability

Coronavirus testing: Confusion over availability 01:40

 There’s a lot of confusion among people who either want a test to see if they are positive for coronavirus or some who have taken the test and still awaiting results.

