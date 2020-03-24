The Walking Dead's Daniel Newman Paid $9,000 for Coronavirus Test, Can't Get His Results

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman – known for playing a soldier from the Kingdom in 10 episodes of the hit AMC series – seems to have Coronavirus but cannot get the results of his test. A few days ago, the 38-year-old actor posted a message that he was in the hospital and actually did [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: 41 Action News - Published Coronavirus testing: Confusion over availability 01:40 There’s a lot of confusion among people who either want a test to see if they are positive for coronavirus or some who have taken the test and still awaiting results.