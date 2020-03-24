Global  

Liam Hemsworth Must "Trust No One" and "Stay Paranoid" in Most Dangerous Game Preview

E! Online Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
You saw the teaser trailer, now get a full taste of Liam Hemsworth playing the Most Dangerous Game. The trailer for Hemsworth's new "Movies in Chapters" Quibi series, paints...
News video: Most Dangerous Game Trailer - Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz

Most Dangerous Game Trailer - Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz 01:34

 Most Dangerous Game Trailer - synopsis: Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he's not the hunter - but the prey. directed by Phil Abraham starring...

