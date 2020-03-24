Global  

CNBC’s Jim Cramer Pleads With Pelosi to Pass Stimulus Today: 150 Million People Want to Know if ‘They’ll Have a Job on Friday’

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
CNBC host Jim Cramer grilled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on his show, Tuesday, warning that if Democrats and Republicans don't come together within the next 24 hours to pass a coronavirus bill, "it's a different world for all of us."
