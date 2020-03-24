Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift's Publicist Responds to Kim Kardashian's Claims About Kanye West Call

Taylor Swift's Publicist Responds to Kim Kardashian's Claims About Kanye West Call

E! Online Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Taylor Swift's publicist is re-sharing her "unedited" statement regarding the infamous Kanye West phone call. Over the weekend, the full version of that highly-publicized...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift's publicist hits back at Kim Kardashian West

Taylor Swift's publicist hits back at Kim Kardashian West 00:50

 Kim Kardashian West has been slammed by Taylor Swift's publicist over the reality star's Twitter rant on Monday (23.03.20).

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wsnewsco

WS News CO Taylor Swift’s Publicist Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Claims https://t.co/1TZH3rX5h1 https://t.co/jn0RKvzoNX 3 minutes ago

JoeySwiftieTx13

Death By A Thousand Cuts RT @etnow: Taylor Swift's publicist responds to Kim Kardashian's Twitter storm. https://t.co/ld14vm5QIQ 5 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Taylor Swift’s Publicist Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Claims About Kanye West Call https://t.co/oNLjcIRnyk 5 minutes ago

zennlife

LIVE HAPPY RT @ThePopHub: Taylor Swift’s publicist Tree Paine responds back to Kim Kardashian West and shares her original statement regarding Taylor… 6 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Taylor Swift's Publicist Responds to Kim Kardashian's Claims About Kanye West Call - https://t.co/0ixk189vAY https://t.co/f99olPOgKL 7 minutes ago

zennlife

LIVE HAPPY RT @Complex: The saga continues. Taylor Swift's publicist responds to Kim Kardashian's latest tweets. "Kanye did not call for approval, b… 10 minutes ago

isarchm

isa RT @enews: Taylor Swift's Publicist Responds to Kim Kardashian's Claims About Kanye West Call https://t.co/sSLJ91cqye 13 minutes ago

enews

E! News Taylor Swift's Publicist Responds to Kim Kardashian's Claims About Kanye West Call https://t.co/sSLJ91cqye 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.