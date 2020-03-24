In this trying time, we could all use a little sibling rivalry...live on TV. As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, famed brothers Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo got into a...

You Might Like

Tweets about this lois carpenter RT @ChristineParini: Can I just say that I’m a big fan of the Cuomo brothers? Andrew is killing it as governor and Chris is a truth teller. 15 minutes ago ChristineP Can I just say that I’m a big fan of the Cuomo brothers? Andrew is killing it as governor and Chris is a truth teller. 23 minutes ago Eileen Johnston RT @mmpadellan: Lol...these guys are BROTHERS, but***Governor Cuomo looks like he could be Chris Cuomo's dad, though. (I forgot about Ma… 2 hours ago e-news.US Brothers Chris Cuomo and Governor Andrew Cuomo Teasing Each Other on Live TV Is a Must-See - https://t.co/xjroLieAHJ https://t.co/tCT8hlIreB 2 hours ago Abdi Always endearing to see the Cuomo's brothers wrap up the segment in bickering and banter! Well done NY Governor And… https://t.co/Qbld6HdvAF 2 hours ago Pulled Back High 5 @SethCohenCA Uhhhh.... "I just figured out that Andrew Cuomo & Chris Cuomo are brothers and their father was the f… https://t.co/bOgFWpyaIV 6 hours ago GeniusMind RT @dejinious_: Apparently CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo and the governor of New York are brothers. See dem fighting live on TV like say na fac… 7 hours ago Bobby Roberts I agree with N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo after hearing him on his brothers program CNN, Chris Cuomo's TV show. "I do… https://t.co/pmD8IupMQk 12 hours ago