'iCarly' Star Jerry Trainor Asks Nickelodeon to Stream the Show During Health Crisis

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
iCarly star Jerry Trainor is making a request of Nickelodeon during this trying time. The beloved actor, who played Carly’s brother Spencer on the show, asked the network to make the show available to stream for free while people are stuck at home. Jerry took to his Twitter to make the request. “Yo @Nickelodeon! There’s [...]
