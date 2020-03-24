'All Of This Panic Could Have Been Prevented': Author Max Brooks On COVID-19 Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The World War Z novelist has done extensive research into real disaster preparedness. "There is no excuse not to mobilize the full forces of the federal government right now," he says. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this