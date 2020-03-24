Nancy Pelosi Shoots Down Questions About Trump’s Coronavirus Tweets on CNN: ‘I Don’t Care!’
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () Upon being asked about President Donald Trump's suggestion that he may resume the economy soon despite the threat of the coronavirus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly shouted, "I don't care!" before claiming she doesn't "have time to follow" the president's social media posts.
