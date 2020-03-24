Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rapper Slim Thug Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Video)

Rapper Slim Thug Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Video)

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Slim Thug has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The 39-year-old Houston rapper – whose real name is Stayve Thomas – made the revelation on Instagram on Tuesday (March 24). “Just found out I got Corona virus,” he captioned the video. “As careful as I’ve been self-quarantining, staying home, I might have went and got something [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Marin County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Willis Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Marin County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Willis Tests Positive For Coronavirus 03:58

 Video from Marin County Health and Human Services (3/23/20)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HopUpdates

Hip Hop Updates Houston rapper Slim Thug reveals he’s tested positive for COVID-19 (first known rapper to contract the coronavirus) 3 minutes ago

TheSunUS

The US Sun Rapper Slim Thug reveals he's tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ludMWDQ3fR 3 minutes ago

melissax1125

𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 RT @JustJared: Rapper Slim Thug has tested positive for #coronavirus. Watch his video: https://t.co/qIGqE6uygL 5 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Rapper Slim Thug has tested positive for #coronavirus. Watch his video: https://t.co/qIGqE6uygL 29 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Rapper Slim Thug Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Video) https://t.co/6P3TjpLB5H https://t.co/yMyD3A9eS6 30 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Rapper Slim Thug Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Video) https://t.co/mbVLae8EVK https://t.co/spx2QhMdwB 30 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Rapper Slim Thug Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Video) https://t.co/zvYn0Kwyqr https://t.co/gxPrNAnv5X 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.