Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Delays Opening Due to Coronavirus

Billboard.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
On Tuesday (March 24), Dolly Parton's Dollywood announced it's delaying the Pigeon Forge, Tenn.-based theme park's seasonal opening and suspending all operations at the DreamMore Resort and Spa indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Cabins remain open at this time.
