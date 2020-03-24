Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Delays Opening Due to Coronavirus

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

On Tuesday (March 24), Dolly Parton's Dollywood announced it's delaying the Pigeon Forge, Tenn.-based theme park's seasonal opening and suspending all operations at the DreamMore Resort and Spa indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Cabins remain open at this time.


