Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Liberty University Students Weigh in on Jerry Falwell Jr. Asking Them to Return to Campus Amid Coronavirus

Liberty University Students Weigh in on Jerry Falwell Jr. Asking Them to Return to Campus Amid Coronavirus

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Liberty University Students Weigh in on Jerry Falwell Jr. Asking Them to Return to Campus Amid CoronavirusOn Tuesday, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. officially called for 5,000 students to return to campus amidst the growing coronavirus outbreak, going against the policies implemented by almost every public and private university in the United States. The decision by Falwell has been scrutinized by experts over the last couple of days. But interviews […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Triforcetrader

Matti O🤖¯\_(ツ)_/¯ RT @modern_rock: Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. officially called for 5,000 students to return to campus amidst the growing… 6 minutes ago

modern_rock

Modern_Rock Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. officially called for 5,000 students to return to campus amidst the… https://t.co/3cdJnvyUPS 13 minutes ago

guzekechuku

uche_ekechuku Parents should worry of their kids from Falwell Jr spell. if history’s a guide, we should learn from Jonestown! Lib… https://t.co/9LfthwJvqK 22 minutes ago

mmmexperimental

(((mmmexperimental))) 🖖 Liberty University Students Weigh in on Jerry Falwell Jr. Asking Them to Return to Campus Amid Coronavirus… https://t.co/MnNFZMTE5j 32 minutes ago

agent1220

Agent1220 Liberty University Students Weigh in on Jerry Falwell Jr. Asking Them to Return to Campus Amid Coronavirus… https://t.co/zPKFTmLeDJ 44 minutes ago

KJEdelman

KJ Edelman Jerry Falwell Jr. is reopening Liberty University. Experts have denounced the decision, complaints continue to roll… https://t.co/hMfS1xVHOr 1 hour ago

DrMCar

DrMCar RT @Mediaite: Liberty University Students Weigh in on Jerry Falwell Jr. Asking Them to Return to Campus Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/3SAtE… 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Liberty University Students Weigh in on Jerry Falwell Jr. Asking Them to Return to Campus Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/3SAtEhwyuP 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.