Terrence McNally Dead - Famed Playwright Dies at 81 From Coronavirus Complications

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Terrence McNally, who is a four time Tony Award winner as a playwright and librettist, has passed away at the age of 81 from complications from COVID-19, aka the coronavirus. The famed theatre artist was a lung cancer survivor and he suffered from chronic COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Deadline reports. He passed away at [...]
News video: Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:34

