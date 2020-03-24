Global  

'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Date Delayed, 'In the Heights' Movie Pushed Indefinitely

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Wonder Woman 1984 is getting a brand new release date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film was supposed to be released on June 5 and will now hit theaters on August 14. “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce [...]
News video: Wonder Woman 1984, In The Heights and more postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Wonder Woman 1984, In The Heights and more postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 00:49

 Warner Bros. has postponed 'Wonder Woman 1984' with the comic book blockbuster sequel now set for an August 14 release date.

