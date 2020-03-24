Global  

Patrick Stewart talks stepping back into the "Star Trek" universe

CBS News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Sir Patrick Stewart is returning as Captain Jean Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" after nearly two decades. Stewart first played Picard in 1987, and continued for seven seasons and four movies. Stewart joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about his return in "Star-Trek: Picard," streaming on CBS All Access.
