Slim Thug Can’t Avoid COVID-19: “Just Found Out I Got Coronavirus”

SOHH Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Slim Thug Can’t Avoid COVID-19: “Just Found Out I Got Coronavirus”Houston rapper Slim Thug has just broke some shocking news to the world. The hip-hop veteran has announced he is the latest celebrity victim to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus. Big Facts On Tuesday, Slim Thug went online and announced he’s tested positive for coronavirus. Despite taking ample precautions, Thugger admitted he still couldn’t avoid […]

The post Slim Thug Can't Avoid COVID-19: "Just Found Out I Got Coronavirus" appeared first on .
