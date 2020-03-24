Slim Thug Can’t Avoid COVID-19: “Just Found Out I Got Coronavirus” Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Houston rapper Slim Thug has just broke some shocking news to the world. The hip-hop veteran has announced he is the latest celebrity victim to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus. Big Facts On Tuesday, Slim Thug went online and announced he’s tested positive for coronavirus. Despite taking ample precautions, Thugger admitted he still couldn’t avoid […]



