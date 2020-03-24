Global  

Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Expecting Second Child Together

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Eniko Parrish takes to her Instagram account to debut her baby bump, captioning the photo with, 'In the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!'
 Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are expecting their second child together.

