Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay tribute to health care workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Nabaraj Bhadra Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Patronages Are Dropping Their Royal Titles From Their Websites https://t.co/I6nrxJI0At 6 minutes ago

joujou 🐼🐼🐼🌸🌸🌸🌪🌪🛡🛡🛡🛡 RT @DBrown99944: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Honour ‘Brave’ Healthcare Workers On The Frontline Of Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/kaA… 6 minutes ago

King Archie the great🌪🛡 RT @TandCmag: "The best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease fur… 7 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @ELLEmagazine: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the Royal Family Are Reportedly Working Through Their Tensions https://t.co/kHYgqlhLQb 9 minutes ago

Gina Lawriw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a 'better space' with royal family as their official exit date approaches:… https://t.co/pzQ6ViWVet 11 minutes ago

I. M. Wright RT @CABRAXAS10: Meghan Markle just got her first and ONLY Hollywood offer. It's from 'The Simpsons'. https://t.co/KtAUsu3XWO 13 minutes ago