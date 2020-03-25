Global  

Glenn Beck Issues Call for Older Americans to Go Back to Work: ‘Even If We All Get Sick, I’d Rather Die Than Kill the Country’

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Glenn Beck Issues Call for Older Americans to Go Back to Work: ‘Even If We All Get Sick, I’d Rather Die Than Kill the Country’A 56-year-old Glenn Beck issues a call to arms to older Americans, urging them to risk infection and go back to work: 'Even if we all get sick, I would rather die than kill the country'
News video: Texas Lt. Governor Says Older Americans Should Take Risks During Coronavirus Pandemic

Texas Lt. Governor Says Older Americans Should Take Risks During Coronavirus Pandemic 01:10

 Texas Lt. Governor Says Older Americans Should Take Risks During Coronavirus Pandemic While on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Dan Patrick expressed the need for America to return to normal. Even though older people are more susceptible to the ongoing pandemic, Patrick said work must continue and that...

