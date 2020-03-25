L.A. Clippers chairman *Steve Ballmer* has reached a $400 million agreement with the Madison Square Garden Company to purchase The Forum arena in Inglewood, California.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ben Costello RT @billboardbiz: LA Clippers Owner Reaches $400M Deal to Purchase The Forum From MSG https://t.co/oP0KOZ4A9e 31 minutes ago Richie Schueler Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer, is the man! It’s incredible how different (for the better) this organization has bec… https://t.co/Tfi00ixooK 5 hours ago Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio Breaking (NBA): Clippers owner reaches deal with MSG to buy Inglewood are for $400M in cash 8 hours ago Joshua Cain https://t.co/ZWE4icYlKl Because of his history, I imagine Ballmer's announcement going "Basketballers! Basketballe… https://t.co/KV51exFDtk 10 hours ago INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 LA Clippers Owner Reaches $400M Deal to Purchase The Forum From MSG CAPSS LLC, a new company formed by L.A. Clippe… https://t.co/4EI65TNm2k 11 hours ago [email protected] MMA/boxing/News LA Clippers Owner Reaches $400M Deal to Purchase The Forum From MSG https://t.co/45DAsM9RDh via @billboard 11 hours ago ShadowLines LA Clippers Owner Reaches $400M Deal to Purchase The Forum From MSG https://t.co/vabdKtk66v 11 hours ago Ayubi Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer buys the Forum for $400 million in cash - CNBC Los Angeles Clippers owner… https://t.co/oc5vU7KuCJ 12 hours ago