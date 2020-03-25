Global  

iHeartRadio Wango Tango 2020 Concert Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The 2020 iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert is canceled amid the global pandemic. The event, which was scheduled to be held on June 6 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., has been called off due to health concerns. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Seacrest The event was set to include performances [...]
