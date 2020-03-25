Global  

Bill Rieflin Dead - Nine Inch Nails & R.E.M. Drummer Dies at 59

Just Jared Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Bill Rieflin has sadly passed away at the age of 59. The musician rose to fame for his work as a drummer with groups such as Nine Inch Nails, R.E.M., King Crimson, Ministry, and Swans, and his career has spanned 30 years. Bill died following a battle with cancer, according to friends and social media [...]
