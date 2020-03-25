Bill Rieflin Dead - Nine Inch Nails & R.E.M. Drummer Dies at 59 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Bill Rieflin has sadly passed away at the age of 59. The musician rose to fame for his work as a drummer with groups such as Nine Inch Nails, R.E.M., King Crimson, Ministry, and Swans, and his career has spanned 30 years. Bill died following a battle with cancer, according to friends and social media [...] 👓 View full article

