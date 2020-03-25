Global  

Brit Hume Defends Dan Patrick Comments About Coronavirus: ‘Entirely Reasonable Viewpoint’

Mediaite Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Tucker Carlson followed up Tuesday night with Brit Hume, who defended Patrick's "reasonable viewpoint" and said it's "not terribly different" from what President Donald Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo have said.
News video: Texas Lt. Governor Says Older Americans Should Take Risks During Coronavirus Pandemic

Texas Lt. Governor Says Older Americans Should Take Risks During Coronavirus Pandemic 01:10

 Texas Lt. Governor Says Older Americans Should Take Risks During Coronavirus Pandemic While on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Dan Patrick expressed the need for America to return to normal. Even though older people are more susceptible to the ongoing pandemic, Patrick said work must continue and that...

