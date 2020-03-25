Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Coronavirus scare: Farhan Akhtar plays with his pet doggo and it's too precious!

Coronavirus scare: Farhan Akhtar plays with his pet doggo and it's too precious!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Celebrities are leading the way when it comes to spending quality time with their families and pets during these trying times. Amid the coronavirus outbreak and resulting quarantine, our Bollywood celebs are keeping boredom at bay in the most fab ways.

Recently, Shibani Dandekar shared an adorable video of beau Farhan Akhtar...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FarhanAPeru

Farhan Akhtar FC Peru RT @Spotboye: EXCLUSIVE: @FarOutAkhtar's production house @excelmovies have also closed down work as a preventive measure to beat the Coron… 1 week ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE EXCLUSIVE: @FarOutAkhtar's production house @excelmovies have also closed down work as a preventive measure to beat… https://t.co/WzLVSlrZr4 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.