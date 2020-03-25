Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Akshay Kumar: Don't be selfish and venture out, you're putting others lives at risk

Akshay Kumar: Don't be selfish and venture out, you're putting others lives at risk

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Ever since the Coronavirus has crept in the world and especially India, people have become very careful about their outdoor activities. Everyone is currently locked down in their houses to be safe and sound. Akshay Kumar has uploaded as many as two videos urging people to be as careful as possible. And here comes another...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AkshayC76166841

🚩🔥Jai Maharaj Prithviraj Chauhan🔥🚩ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ RT @E24bollynews: Akshay Kumar gets angry on citizens breaking rules of Lockdown. Says- Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re put… 13 hours ago

E24bollynews

E24 Akshay Kumar gets angry on citizens breaking rules of Lockdown. Says- Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’… https://t.co/WU1sERx5nv 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.