Akshay Kumar: Don't be selfish and venture out, you're putting others lives at risk Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Ever since the Coronavirus has crept in the world and especially India, people have become very careful about their outdoor activities. Everyone is currently locked down in their houses to be safe and sound. Akshay Kumar has uploaded as many as two videos urging people to be as careful as possible. And here comes another... 👓 View full article

