'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'In the Heights' to Be Rescheduled Amid Coronavirus Crisis

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
While the release of the 'Wonder Woman' sequel gets pushed back around two months from its original plan, the film adaptation of the Broadway show has been postponed indefinitely.
Tweets about this

aliciak2010

🍂 Alicia Ramirez 🍂 The theatrical releases of "In The Heights" and "Wonder Woman 1984" have been delayed, and I'm more than a little b… https://t.co/z7x0WUed4P 52 seconds ago

marliniiii7

merlssss RT @CNN: "Wonder Woman 1984" and "In the Heights" are the latest films to change their release plans amid the coronavirus pandemic https://… 1 minute ago

jndz456

Juan Diaz RT @ScoobyFanDotNet: WB has officially pushed back the release of SCOOB due to COVID-19. https://t.co/14rAat1E5N 3 minutes ago

MosherHartley

Rick Hartley Mosher ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ ‘In the Heights’ Delayed Due to Coronavirus – Variety https://t.co/HqAvun6KJw 6 minutes ago

HuffPostEnt

HuffPost Ent The postponements of two more Hollywood movies, which were slated to open in June, suggest COVID-19 could keep cult… https://t.co/eRz8nWPfv2 7 minutes ago

Garebear__11

Gary Devenport RT @DiscussingFilm: James Wan’s ‘MALIGNANT’ was initially intended to release on August 14. However, now that ‘WONDER WOMAN 1984’ will rel… 7 minutes ago

charlestrotter

Cable Hogue Warner Bros. pushes back WONDER WOMAN 1984 release date from June 5 to Aug. 14 due to coronavirus; studio also inde… https://t.co/ZVsnPe56zI 10 minutes ago

ContentinChina

Content in China ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ ‘In the Heights’ Delayed Due to Coronavirus – Variety https://t.co/Ip5kUxnynl 10 minutes ago

