Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chaitra Navratri 2020: Day 1 - Worship Maa Shailputri for spiritual awakening

Chaitra Navratri 2020: Day 1 - Worship Maa Shailputri for spiritual awakening

Zee News Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The nine-day long festival of Navratri has begun from March 25 and will last till Ram Navami on April 2 respectively. There are four types of Navratris two are in the year, out of which only widely celebrated - the Chaitra (spring) and Shardiya Navratri (autumn). The other two are Ashada and Magha Gupt Navratri. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

phalgam

AJAY Chaitra Navaratri. Starting on March 25, until the next nine days individuals will worship Goddess Durga and her ni… https://t.co/pFTxxu0bUp 4 minutes ago

prasanth1997sid

prasanth varun Happy Navratri...(chaitra mah). THough in quarantine not going temple, just worship ambe maa..for Mangal kamana of… https://t.co/ObJtZNqruV 12 minutes ago

ManishBDave1

Manish B Dave Chaitra Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindus. It starts from the first day of the Hindu m… https://t.co/CipyNQHb4k 12 minutes ago

Shailes00352976

Shailesh Kumar Sharma RT @ZeeNews: #ChaitraNavratri2020: Day 1 - Worship #MaaShailputri for spiritual awakening #Navratri https://t.co/OBxJ05lBhu 24 minutes ago

drsbmantribjp

Dr. Swapneil B. Mantri @narendramodi May the Goddess Durga enlighten you with strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all the obstacles.… https://t.co/wK9YZJywd6 1 hour ago

AmitDey444

Amit Dey Hearty greetings to the all countrymen on 'Chaitra Navratri', the great month of Shakti worship. Maa Jagadaba grant… https://t.co/KIGDrqRUR4 1 hour ago

SuchitShukla

Shukla ji ka fan😎😋😋😋 RT @indiacom: As today is the first day of #ChaitraNavratri2020, goddess #Shailputri – daughter of the mountains, is worshipped #नवरात्रि #… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.