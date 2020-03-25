Vicky Kaushal shares coronavirus-themed poem by his father

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Treating his fans with a soothing picture of himself, actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday shared a short coronavirus-themed poem written by his father and action director Sham Kaushal. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which he could be seen chilling in the balcony of his house and enjoying the view of the... 👓 View full article

