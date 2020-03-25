Global  

Vicky Kaushal shares coronavirus-themed poem by his father

Mid-Day Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Treating his fans with a soothing picture of himself, actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday shared a short coronavirus-themed poem written by his father and action director Sham Kaushal. The actor took to Instagram to share the picture in which he could be seen chilling in the balcony of his house and enjoying the view of the...
