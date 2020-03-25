Gudi Padwa 2020: Here's how Maharashtrians welcome New Year, check timings Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Konkani community refers to this day as Samwatsara. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this