Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ugadi 2020: This is how Telugu New Year is celebrated, puja timings and significance

Ugadi 2020: This is how Telugu New Year is celebrated, puja timings and significance

Zee News Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
People also visit temples to offer their prayers to the almighty and seek blessings on the auspicious occasion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bhadrajun

Pradyumndev Jodha RT @chunkynerd: Today's Ugadi (Telugu new year). Every year, we go to my parents house and celebrate with them. We eat an insane amount of… 55 seconds ago

vasateju

teja @vivekoberoi Iam from Hyderabad to sir..we called this day as ugadi which is Telugu new year..happy ugadi sir that… https://t.co/jZbaM1dOsG 11 minutes ago

chunkynerd

Harish Jonnalagadda Today's Ugadi (Telugu new year). Every year, we go to my parents house and celebrate with them. We eat an insane am… https://t.co/mQ9sxwi2ea 11 minutes ago

Iamcedricboy

Etikoppaka Kondapalli Bommalu RT @tstourism: Ugadi marks the first day of Telugu New Year in Telangana. Ugadi Pacchadi is consumed ceremonially after puja on this auspic… 27 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY It is a Tough Time, But We All Are in This Together! Send These Ugadi 2020 Images With Wishes in Telugu to Keep Up… https://t.co/Wll0SqZpJV 31 minutes ago

k_bhairav

arjun krishnadas RT @GabbarSanghi: Wishing a Happy Ugadi to all. For Telugu, Kannada people it's the actual New Year. And never imagined it would start on s… 48 minutes ago

nuvvunennu

Decent Boy RT @mharshaips: Today is Ugadi,the Telugu New Year. On this occasion ‘Ugadi pachadi’ is made using tamarind juice,jaggery,raw mango, coconu… 50 minutes ago

Rsrp01

RSRP RT @Pavanlucky988: This Ugadi, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fades away from your life and you discover a new… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.