Video: Ryan Reynolds Shades Narcissistic Celebrities While Getting Serious About Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The 'Deadpool' actor urges people to stay home as he answers Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's challenge to spread 'important message' about COVID-19, with a little jab at fellow celebrities.
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Reynolds jokes celebrities will 'get us through' coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Reynolds jokes celebrities will 'get us through' coronavirus pandemic 00:50

 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds joked celebrities will "get us through" the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a social media plea for people to stay inside and wash their hands.

