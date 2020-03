Waffle House Index CODE RED: Coronavirus Forces Hundreds of Locations Across Country to Close

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Waffle House has closed 365 of their locations — three times as many as were closed after Hurricane Katrina. 👓 View full article



