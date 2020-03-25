Global  

Blake Griffin Makes a Quick Juice Run in Brentwood Amid Pandemic

Blake Griffin is getting out of the house. The 31-year-old Detroit Pistons NBA star was spotted getting a smoothie at Joe & The Juice on Saturday (March 21) in Brentwood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Griffin Blake was seen carrying a camera with him as he strolled around with his juice [...]
