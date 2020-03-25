Global  

Broadway playwright Terrence McNally dies of coronavirus complications

Reuters India Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Tony award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, known for plays like "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and for musical version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died on Tuesday of complications related to the coronavirus, his representative said.
News video: Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Playwright Terrence McNally Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:34

 Legendary playwright Terrence McNally has died from coronavirus complications.

