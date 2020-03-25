Global  

When Alec Baldwin didn't kiss his wife Hilaria Baldwin for six weeks!

Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Actor Alec Baldwin didn't kiss his wife Hilaria Baldwin for six weeks when they first started dating, and would only shake her hand. The 61-year-old actor got married to the health and wellness expert in 2012. Now, she has revealed that it took him six weeks of dating before he kissed her for the first time, reports...
